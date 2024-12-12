Canada sets 2035 emissions target, prioritises international mitigation
Published 18:26 on December 12, 2024 / Last updated at 18:26 on December 12, 2024 / Allison Gacad / Americas, Canada, Paris Article 6, Voluntary
Canada’s 2035 emissions target motions for reductions of 45-50% below its 2005 baseline, naming international mitigation efforts, such as the trade of credits under Article 6, as priority areas of climate policy in the next decade.
Canada’s 2035 emissions target motions for reductions of 45-50% below its 2005 baseline, naming international mitigation efforts, such as the trade of credits under Article 6, as priority areas of climate policy in the next decade.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here
.