Non-profit lodges complaint against Verra over REDD+ carbon project
Published 16:08 on December 12, 2024 / Last updated at 16:08 on December 12, 2024 / Paddy Gourlay / Asia Pacific, Nature-based, Other APAC, Voluntary
International carbon standard Verra has fallen foul of the Integrity Council for Voluntary Carbon Market (ICVCM) rules in investigating human rights abuse claims levelled at a REDD+ project, a non-profit has claimed Thursday, lodging a formal complaint.
International carbon standard Verra has fallen foul of the Integrity Council for Voluntary Carbon Market (ICVCM) rules in investigating human rights abuse claims levelled at a REDD+ project, a non-profit has claimed Thursday, lodging a formal complaint.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here
.