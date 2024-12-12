Ambiguous carbon regulations, modest domestic demand keep Indonesia from realising carbon market potential -report
Published 15:22 on December 12, 2024 / Last updated at 15:22 on December 12, 2024 / Nikita Pandey / Asia Pacific, Nature-based, Other APAC, Voluntary
Indonesia has significant opportunities to generate millions of carbon credits each year, but unclear regulations around international carbon trading and low domestic demand are among the major issues preventing the country from having a vibrant market, according to a report released Thursday.
Indonesia has significant opportunities to generate millions of carbon credits each year, but unclear regulations around international carbon trading and low domestic demand are among the major issues preventing the country from having a vibrant market, according to a report released Thursday.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here
.