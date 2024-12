Life extension for Australian plant paves way for “carbon bomb” gas field

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings.



We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.We offer aof our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register . If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here

Australia’s largest oil and gas company has been granted approval by state government to extend the life of one of its gas plants by 50 years, paving the way for the development of a vast gas field described by activists as a “carbon bomb”.