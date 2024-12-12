Americas > US consulting group makes big splash in CDR market with 50k purchase

US consulting group makes big splash in CDR market with 50k purchase

Published 14:33 on December 12, 2024  /  Last updated at 14:33 on December 12, 2024  / /  Americas, South & Central, US, Voluntary

A US-based consulting group has bought more than 50,000 carbon removal (CDR) credits for delivery over the next two years, it announced Thursday.
A US-based consulting group has bought more than 50,000 carbon removal (CDR) credits for delivery over the next two years, it announced Thursday.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.