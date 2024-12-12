EMEA > EU court dismisses lime maker’s challenge over free carbon allowance allocations

Published 13:21 on December 12, 2024  /  Last updated at 13:21 on December 12, 2024  / /  EMEA, EU ETS

An EU court has dismissed two cases brought by a lime producer that sought to overturn a European Commission decision amending the free allocation of carbon allowances for its installations.
