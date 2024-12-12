Biodiversity > UK companies urge govt to support development of nature markets

UK companies urge govt to support development of nature markets

Published 13:54 on December 12, 2024  /  Last updated at 13:54 on December 12, 2024  / /  Biodiversity, EMEA

The UK government should ramp up efforts to support the development of nature markets, acting as buyer of last resort to drive demand, a membership organisation comprised of some major corporates and NGOs in the country has said.
