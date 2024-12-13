EMEA > UK plans “once-in-a-generation” energy investment splurge in bid to hit 2030 clean power target

UK plans “once-in-a-generation” energy investment splurge in bid to hit 2030 clean power target

Published 00:01 on December 13, 2024  /  Last updated at 21:49 on December 12, 2024  / /  EMEA, UK ETS

The UK has unveiled a $40-billion plan to massively scale clean energy by 2030, as part of a strategy published Friday that outlines how the country will achieve at least 95% clean power by the end of the decade.
The UK has unveiled a $40-billion plan to massively scale clean energy by 2030, as part of a strategy published Friday that outlines how the country will achieve at least 95% clean power by the end of the decade.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.