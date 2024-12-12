Biodiversity > Ocean benchmark reveals big companies likely to be assessed

Ocean benchmark reveals big companies likely to be assessed

Published 11:53 on December 12, 2024  /  Last updated at 11:53 on December 12, 2024  / /  Biodiversity, International

The World Benchmarking Alliance (WBA) has released a list of 63 companies out of the 125 that are very likely to be assessed on biodiversity in its forthcoming Ocean Benchmark.
