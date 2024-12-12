EMEA > Abu Dhabi launches climate tech startup for mangroves restoration

Abu Dhabi launches climate tech startup for mangroves restoration

Published 10:19 on December 12, 2024  /  Last updated at 10:19 on December 12, 2024  / /  EMEA, Middle East, Nature-based, Voluntary

A government-owned research entity in Abu Dhabi has launched a climate startup, which will use AI in a bid to conserve and restore thousands of hectares of mangroves and other natural ecosystems in the region.
