Euro Markets: Midday Update
Published 12:19 on December 12, 2024 / Last updated at 12:19 on December 12, 2024 / Alessandro Vitelli / EMEA, EU ETS, UK ETS
EU carbon prices fell back on Thursday after two days of increases in the run-up to Wednesday's options contract expiry, as traders offloaded some of the positions they had built up as options hedges, and gas prices weakened amid forecasts for milder and windier conditions.
