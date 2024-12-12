CIX to launch CORISA carbon credit spot contract
Published 03:06 on December 12, 2024 / Last updated at 03:31 on December 12, 2024 / Mark Tilly / Americas, Asia Pacific, Aviation/CORSIA, EMEA, International, Paris Article 6, Voluntary
Singapore-based Climate Impact X (CIX) Thursday announced plans to launch its first standardised physical spot contract for Eligible Emissions Units (EEUs) under the CORSIA international aviation offsetting scheme.
Singapore-based Climate Impact X (CIX) Thursday announced plans to launch its first standardised physical spot contract for Eligible Emissions Units (EEUs) under the CORSIA international aviation offsetting scheme.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here
.