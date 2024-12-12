Americas > US EPA earmarks $735 mln in grants for zero emission heavy-duty vehicles

Published 02:54 on December 12, 2024  /  Last updated at 02:54 on December 12, 2024  / /  Americas, US

The US EPA on Wednesday announced its allocation of more than $735 million in grant funding to support the purchase of zero emissions heavy-duty vehicles across 27 states.
