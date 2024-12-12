EMEA > EU carbon prices to see “modest” recovery in 2025 -analysts

EU carbon prices to see “modest” recovery in 2025 -analysts

Published 00:53 on December 12, 2024  /  Last updated at 00:53 on December 12, 2024  /  EMEA, EU ETS

EUA prices will see a “modest” recovery in 2025, driven by a series of mildly bullish factors, a European investment said Wednesday.
EUA prices will see a “modest” recovery in 2025, driven by a series of mildly bullish factors, a European investment said Wednesday.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.