Americas > British Columbia lawmaker proposes reduction in imported renewable diesel credits

British Columbia lawmaker proposes reduction in imported renewable diesel credits

Published 00:35 on December 12, 2024  /  Last updated at 00:35 on December 12, 2024  / /  Americas, Canada, RINs & LCFS

A BC legislator proposes to reduce the volume of Low Carbon Fuel Standard (LCFS) credits that are provided to imported renewable diesel producers, according to a draft bill seen by Carbon Pulse.
A BC legislator proposes to reduce the volume of Low Carbon Fuel Standard (LCFS) credits that are provided to imported renewable diesel producers, according to a draft bill seen by Carbon Pulse.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.