Wyoming DOE-funded membrane-based CCS testing facility completed

Published 01:31 on December 12, 2024  /  Last updated at 01:31 on December 12, 2024  / /  Americas, US

A US national laboratory announced on Wednesday the completion of the largest membrane-based carbon capture testing facility that received over $62 million from the US DOE.
