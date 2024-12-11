Voluntary carbon credit standard partners with registry, exchange operators

Published 22:01 on December 11, 2024 / Last updated at 22:01 on December 11, 2024 / Africa, Asia Pacific, EMEA, International, Middle East, Nature-based, Other APAC, US, Voluntary

A major voluntary carbon credit standard has signed two partnership agreements with registry and exchange operators aimed at enhancing the market by improving transparency, liquidity, and integrity in transactions.