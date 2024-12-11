Voluntary carbon credit standard partners with registry, exchange operators
Published 22:01 on December 11, 2024 / Last updated at 22:01 on December 11, 2024 / Africa, Asia Pacific, EMEA, International, Middle East, Nature-based, Other APAC, US, Voluntary
A major voluntary carbon credit standard has signed two partnership agreements with registry and exchange operators aimed at enhancing the market by improving transparency, liquidity, and integrity in transactions.
A major voluntary carbon credit standard has signed two partnership agreements with registry and exchange operators aimed at enhancing the market by improving transparency, liquidity, and integrity in transactions.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here
.