ARB bi-weekly offset issuance spikes with half DEBs-tagged

Published 02:18 on December 12, 2024 / Last updated at 02:18 on December 12, 2024 / Brandon Mulder and Iulia Gheorghiu / Americas, US

The number of new compliance-eligible offsets issued by California regulator’s ARB increased by nearly 250% over the last two weeks in comparison to the prior period, agency data released Wednesday showed.