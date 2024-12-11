Americas > Frontier launches rock deposit challenge to advance carbon removal research

Frontier launches rock deposit challenge to advance carbon removal research

Published 16:32 on December 11, 2024  /  Last updated at 16:32 on December 11, 2024  / /  Americas, US, Voluntary

Buyers club Frontier will offer grants to support the identification of reactive rock deposits suitable for carbon removal (CDR) projects.
Buyers club Frontier will offer grants to support the identification of reactive rock deposits suitable for carbon removal (CDR) projects.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.