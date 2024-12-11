Hong Kong govt advisors say two-way link with China crucial for carbon hub status
Published 16:09 on December 11, 2024 / Last updated at 16:09 on December 11, 2024 / Stian Reklev / Asia Pacific, China, Other APAC, Voluntary
An advisory body to the Hong Kong government has outlined the main steps needed to establish itself as a major carbon trading hub, focusing on securing a position as a link between Mainland China and the global market.
An advisory body to the Hong Kong government has outlined the main steps needed to establish itself as a major carbon trading hub, focusing on securing a position as a link between Mainland China and the global market.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here
.