Financiers flag how policy can spur nature action

Published 16:04 on December 11, 2024  /  Last updated at 16:04 on December 11, 2024  / /  Asia Pacific, Biodiversity, EMEA, Japan

Action on nature could be boosted by blended finance, sending whole-of-government signals, and larger transactions, financiers said during a UN Environment Programme Finance Initiative (UNEP FI) event in Switzerland on Tuesday.
