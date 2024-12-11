Americas > US oil giant plans up to $30 bln of investment in ‘low-carbon’ projects

US oil giant plans up to $30 bln of investment in ‘low-carbon’ projects

Published 14:36 on December 11, 2024  /  Last updated at 14:36 on December 11, 2024  / /  Americas, US, Voluntary

A US oil and gas company announced plans Wednesday to plough up to $30 billion in "low emissions opportunities" between 2025 and 2030, with almost 65% spent on reducing climate impact for third-party customers.
A US oil and gas company announced plans Wednesday to plough up to $30 billion in "low emissions opportunities" between 2025 and 2030, with almost 65% spent on reducing climate impact for third-party customers.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.