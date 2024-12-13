FEATURE: Carbon markets will almost certainly be counted towards climate finance goal, even without specific mention

Published 05:01 on December 13, 2024 / Last updated at 20:53 on December 12, 2024 / Sara Stefanini / Americas, Asia Pacific, Climate Talks, EMEA, International, Paris Article 6, Voluntary

The money flowing into international carbon markets could be counted in future tallies of global climate finance — although the lack of a specific mention in the final agreement on a new global goal at COP29 means that the extent to which this happens, and how trust in the market is ensured, is largely up in the air.