Asia Pacific > Malaysian carbon exchange expands offerings to include Gold Standard-certified credits

Malaysian carbon exchange expands offerings to include Gold Standard-certified credits

Published 09:16 on December 11, 2024  /  Last updated at 09:16 on December 11, 2024  / /  Asia Pacific, Nature-based, Other APAC, Voluntary

The Bursa Carbon Exchange (BCX), subsidiary of Bursa Malaysia, has initiated trading of Gold Standard-certified voluntary carbon credits, it announced Wednesday.
The Bursa Carbon Exchange (BCX), subsidiary of Bursa Malaysia, has initiated trading of Gold Standard-certified voluntary carbon credits, it announced Wednesday.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.