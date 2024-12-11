INTERVIEW: Climate plan will force New Zealand to rely more on overseas carbon credits
Published 05:44 on December 11, 2024 / Last updated at 05:44 on December 11, 2024 / Mark Tilly / Asia Pacific, New Zealand
The New Zealand government’s second Emissions Reduction Plan (ERP) means it will have to rely more on overseas carbon credits to meet its 2030 Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC), according to Labour Party MP and spokesperson on climate change Megan Woods.
The New Zealand government’s second Emissions Reduction Plan (ERP) means it will have to rely more on overseas carbon credits to meet its 2030 Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC), according to Labour Party MP and spokesperson on climate change Megan Woods.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here
.