Large US-focussed carbon ETF liquidates almost 60% of CCA holdings

Published 16:44 on December 10, 2024  /  Last updated at 16:58 on December 10, 2024  / /  Americas, Canada, US

A US-listed carbon ETF has reduced almost 60% of its California Carbon Allowance (CCA) holdings on Monday, its website records showed Tuesday.
