Regenerative agriculture fund reveals long-term target after raising $350 mln

Published 15:46 on December 10, 2024  /  Last updated at 15:49 on December 10, 2024  / /  Americas, Biodiversity, Nature-based, South & Central, Voluntary

A Latin America-focused regenerative agriculture fund, which will set aside up to a quarter of land for nature, has targeted raising up to $1.5 billion over 10 years after its initial fundraise of $350 million, Carbon Pulse has learned.
