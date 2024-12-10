Asia Pacific > Heavy reliance on coal for steelmaking may endanger India’s climate goals -report

Published 15:26 on December 10, 2024  /  Last updated at 15:26 on December 10, 2024  / /  Asia Pacific, Other APAC

India’s continued reliance on coal to increase the country’s steel-making capacity will put its target of reaching net zero emissions by 2070 at risk, a report released Tuesday found.
India’s continued reliance on coal to increase the country’s steel-making capacity will put its target of reaching net zero emissions by 2070 at risk, a report released Tuesday found.


