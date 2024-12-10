Americas > GEF-backed programme launches to mitigate agrifood impacts on nature

GEF-backed programme launches to mitigate agrifood impacts on nature

Published 15:18 on December 10, 2024  /  Last updated at 15:18 on December 10, 2024  / /  Americas, Asia Pacific, Biodiversity, EMEA

The UN Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) and the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD) have launched a programme seeking to reduce the impact of agrifood systems on biodiversity and climate.
The UN Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) and the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD) have launched a programme seeking to reduce the impact of agrifood systems on biodiversity and climate.


A Carbon Pulse login is required to read this content. Register today to access all biodiversity content in full for free.
You can also apply for a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service, for unrivalled news and intelligence on carbon markets and net zero as well as biodiversity. See what we offer.
If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.