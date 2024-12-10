EMEA > UK awards £4 bln in CCUS contracts, clearing the way for construction

UK awards £4 bln in CCUS contracts, clearing the way for construction

Published 16:15 on December 10, 2024  /  Last updated at 16:15 on December 10, 2024  / /  EMEA

The UK government has awarded £4 billion worth of contracts for the construction of its first carbon capture, utilisation, and storage (CCUS) cluster, paving the way to break ground next year, it announced on Tuesday.
The UK government has awarded £4 billion worth of contracts for the construction of its first carbon capture, utilisation, and storage (CCUS) cluster, paving the way to break ground next year, it announced on Tuesday.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.