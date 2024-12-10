Asia Pacific > Norway to pay Indonesia $60 mln for deforestation results

Norway to pay Indonesia $60 mln for deforestation results

Published 15:10 on December 10, 2024  /  Last updated at 15:10 on December 10, 2024  /  Asia Pacific, EMEA, Nature-based, Other APAC, Voluntary

Norway will pay Indonesia $60 million after the Southeast Asian nation slashed deforestation levels in 2019-20.
Norway will pay Indonesia $60 million after the Southeast Asian nation slashed deforestation levels in 2019-20.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.