EMEA > Scientists urge EU to ban solar geoengineering, amid environmental risks

Scientists urge EU to ban solar geoengineering, amid environmental risks

Published 15:09 on December 10, 2024  /  Last updated at 16:14 on December 10, 2024  / /  EMEA

Scientists have called for a Europe-wide moratorium on the solar radiation modification (SRM) technologies, citing high environmental and food security risks, uncertain benefits, and the absence of a global governance framework.
Scientists have called for a Europe-wide moratorium on the solar radiation modification (SRM) technologies, citing high environmental and food security risks, uncertain benefits, and the absence of a global governance framework.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.