UK urged to come up with action plan for tackling methane emissions

Published 15:53 on December 10, 2024 / Last updated at 15:53 on December 10, 2024 / Sara Stefanini / EMEA

The UK government should publish an action plan setting out priorities for tackling methane emissions, taking into account the cost of action in different sectors, its short- and long-term benefits, and the cost of inaction, members of the House of Lords recommended on Tuesday.