Australia consults on sunsetting unused ACCU methods

Published 05:31 on December 10, 2024  /  Last updated at 05:31 on December 10, 2024  / /  Asia Pacific, Australia

The Australian government is seeking feedback on how carbon credit methodologies that have not been taken up should be retired.
