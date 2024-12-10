Canadian carbon markets at risk of oversupply -report
Published 00:31 on December 10, 2024 / Last updated at 00:31 on December 10, 2024 / Allison Gacad / Americas, Canada, Carbon Taxes
A think tank suggests that Canadian provinces’ large-emitter trading systems would require reform to prevent a credit oversupply which they say could undermine effectiveness of reducing industrial emissions via such market-based mechanisms, in a report published Monday.
