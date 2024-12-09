Americas > US appeals court sides with Kentucky in EPA case over ‘good neighbour’ rules

US appeals court sides with Kentucky in EPA case over ‘good neighbour’ rules

Published 23:22 on December 9, 2024  /  Last updated at 23:22 on December 9, 2024  / /  Americas, US

A US Circuit Court delivered a two-pronged win for Kentucky against the US EPA after ruling that the agency’s denial of the state’s pollution control plan violated federal law.
