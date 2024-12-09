Liberia national carbon policy to push Article 6 markets, achieve UN targets
Published 18:39 on December 9, 2024 / Last updated at 18:39 on December 9, 2024 / Alejandra Padin-Dujon / Africa, EMEA, International, Paris Article 6
Liberia plans to design a national policy on carbon markets as a precursor to instituting legal and governance frameworks for Article 6 carbon trading under the Paris Agreement, with the ultimate goal of achieving its forthcoming Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC) UN climate targets.
