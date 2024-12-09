EU should use CBAM revenues to help poorer countries decarbonise their steel too -think tank
Published 17:32 on December 9, 2024 / Last updated at 17:32 on December 9, 2024 / Emanuela Barbiroglio / Carbon Taxes, CBAM, EMEA, EU ETS, International
The EU can paint its Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM) in a good light by redistributing revenues to help the least developed countries decarbonise their own steel industries, according to research published on Monday.
The EU can paint its Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM) in a good light by redistributing revenues to help the least developed countries decarbonise their own steel industries, according to research published on Monday.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here
.