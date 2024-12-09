Aviation/CORSIA > International carbon registry partners with Iceland environment agency to develop offset project standards

International carbon registry partners with Iceland environment agency to develop offset project standards

Published 11:57 on December 9, 2024  /  Last updated at 11:58 on December 9, 2024  /  Aviation/CORSIA, EMEA, International, Nature-based, Voluntary

An international carbon registry has partnered with Land and Forest Iceland, a government agency, to develop offset project standards and help advance the country’s climate initiatives.
