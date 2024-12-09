EMEA > UK set to incentivise clean hydrogen-to-power technologies

UK set to incentivise clean hydrogen-to-power technologies

Published 12:21 on December 9, 2024

The UK government will introduce a support scheme to encourage investment in clean hydrogen-to-power projects, following supportive feedback in a public consultation, it announced on Monday.
