EMEA > Europe risks missing 2030 climate goals without urgent policy action, analysts warn

Europe risks missing 2030 climate goals without urgent policy action, analysts warn

Published 00:37 on December 7, 2024  /  Last updated at 03:04 on December 9, 2024  /  EMEA, EU ETS, UK ETS

Europe may have made significant progress in decarbonising its energy sector, but investment efforts must more than double to an average of $1 trillion annually by 2030.
Europe may have made significant progress in decarbonising its energy sector, but investment efforts must more than double to an average of $1 trillion annually by 2030.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.