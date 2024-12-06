EMEA > Swiss NDC target ‘insufficient’, lacks transparency on carbon offsets -report

Swiss NDC target ‘insufficient’, lacks transparency on carbon offsets -report

Published 12:56 on December 6, 2024  /  Last updated at 12:56 on December 6, 2024  / /  EMEA, Paris Article 6

Switzerland's Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC) and overall climate targets, policies and finance have been rated as “insufficient” in a new analysis released on Thursday.
Switzerland's Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC) and overall climate targets, policies and finance have been rated as “insufficient” in a new analysis released on Thursday.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.