Asia Pacific > Japan begins work to align JCM registry with Article 6

Published 08:31 on December 6, 2024  /  Last updated at 08:31 on December 6, 2024  / /  Asia Pacific, International, Japan, Paris Article 6

Japan has opened a public consultation on rules aimed at providing clarity on the registration of international emissions reductions under the Joint Credit Mechanism (JCM) in line with Article 6 of the Paris Agreement.
