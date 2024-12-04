Americas > Ecuador, Barbados work on debt swap deals to drive nature, climate resilience investments

Ecuador, Barbados work on debt swap deals to drive nature, climate resilience investments

Ecuador is reportedly preparing to enter into its second deal to swap debt for conservation funding in the Amazon rainforest, according to a stock exchange filing released this week, while Barbados has announced a first of its kind debt-for-climate-resilience arrangement.
