Voluntary carbon market can grow with clear regulation, firm contracts, and digitalised data, say experts

Published 12:36 on December 4, 2024 / Last updated at 12:36 on December 4, 2024 / Alessandro Vitelli / Americas, Asia Pacific, EMEA, International, Paris Article 6, Voluntary

The voluntary carbon market has done a considerable amount of work to address criticisms over standards and environmental integrity, but now it needs the finance sector to help create the conditions for large-scale demand to trigger the investment required to scale up the market, according to speakers at a conference on Wednesday.