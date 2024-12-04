EMEA > Europe-wide CO2 market, including UK, may reduce storage costs by 20% -report

Europe-wide CO2 market, including UK, may reduce storage costs by 20% -report

Published 16:30 on December 4, 2024  /  Last updated at 16:29 on December 4, 2024  / /  EMEA, EU ETS, UK ETS, Voluntary

A Europe-wide market for CO2 with access to the UK could reduce carbon storage costs by 20%, equal to €11 per tonne, according to a report released on Wednesday.
A Europe-wide market for CO2 with access to the UK could reduce carbon storage costs by 20%, equal to €11 per tonne, according to a report released on Wednesday.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.