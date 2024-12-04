Voluntary, Article 6 systems can co-exist without “competition” in bid to boost quality, says ICVCM co-chair
Published 11:32 on December 4, 2024 / Last updated at 11:32 on December 4, 2024 / Alessandro Vitelli / Americas, Asia Pacific, EMEA, International, Nature-based, Paris Article 6, Voluntary
The regulators of the voluntary carbon market and the emerging administration of the UN’s Article 6 mechanisms may be covering the same broad territory in terms of setting standards for carbon credits, but should not be seen as competitors, according to a senior member of the ICVCM.
The regulators of the voluntary carbon market and the emerging administration of the UN’s Article 6 mechanisms may be covering the same broad territory in terms of setting standards for carbon credits, but should not be seen as competitors, according to a senior member of the ICVCM.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here
.