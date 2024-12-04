Euro Markets: Midday Update
Published 12:22 on December 4, 2024 / Last updated at 12:40 on December 4, 2024 / Roy Manuell / EMEA, EU ETS, UK ETS
European carbon continued to slip lower off the back of weakening TTF natural gas prices, amid bearish near-term fundamentals for thermal power generation, as investment funds extended their net long position to the highest total since the end of July 2023.
European carbon continued to slip lower off the back of weakening TTF natural gas prices, amid bearish near-term fundamentals for thermal power generation, as investment funds extended their net long position to the highest total since the end of July 2023.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here
.