Govt panel says New Zealand can lower methane reduction ambitions

Published 08:35 on December 4, 2024 / Last updated at 08:35 on December 4, 2024 / Mark Tilly / Asia Pacific, New Zealand

Even if the world meets its global 1.5C temperature target, New Zealand can get away with reducing methane emissions at the very low end of its legislated target, and even go below that if climate action elsewhere is less successful, a controversial government panel said Wednesday.