Govt panel says New Zealand can lower methane reduction ambitions
Published 08:35 on December 4, 2024 / Last updated at 08:35 on December 4, 2024 / Mark Tilly / Asia Pacific, New Zealand
Even if the world meets its global 1.5C temperature target, New Zealand can get away with reducing methane emissions at the very low end of its legislated target, and even go below that if climate action elsewhere is less successful, a controversial government panel said Wednesday.
Even if the world meets its global 1.5C temperature target, New Zealand can get away with reducing methane emissions at the very low end of its legislated target, and even go below that if climate action elsewhere is less successful, a controversial government panel said Wednesday.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here
.