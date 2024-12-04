Asia Pacific > Australian soil carbon project developer acquires tech platform

Australian soil carbon project developer acquires tech platform

Published 05:30 on December 4, 2024  /  Last updated at 05:30 on December 4, 2024  / /  Asia Pacific, Australia

One of Australia’s largest soil carbon project developers has acquired a tech company’s risk and impact assessment tool that it will combine and launch as a new platform, it announced this week.
One of Australia’s largest soil carbon project developers has acquired a tech company’s risk and impact assessment tool that it will combine and launch as a new platform, it announced this week.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.